EGYPT BECOMES MEDIATOR IN NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN SYRIAN GOVERNMENT AND OPPOSITION IN EASTERN GHOUTA

The Syrian authorities have reached out to the armed opposition groups active in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta to avoid direct confrontation and resolve the issue via peaceful dialogue.

The negotiations between the sides are meditated by the Tayar al-Ghad al-Souri (Syria’s Tomorrow) movement, a group of Syrian opposition activists based in Egypt.

According to well-informed sources, the leader of the group, Ahmad al-Jarba, is currently in Damascus trying to lead the sides of the conflict to a compromise. The opposition is represented by Muhammad Alloush, political leader of Jaysh al-Islam, one of the most powerful groups in Eastern Ghouta. The meeting is also attended by a representative of the Russian side.

The sources added that the Syrian government supports a political solution which would allow the militants to evacuate to Idlib province.

The Syrian authorities have recently began to amass troops in Damascus province, allegedly to launch an offensive against the opposition groups in Eastern Ghouta. In turn, the opposition accused the government forces of escalating the attacks on the area.