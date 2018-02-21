1200 TURKISH SPECIAL FORCES TO ENTER AFRIN

1200 servicemen of the Turkish Special Operations Forces will soon be deployed to Afrin area in the Syrian province of Aleppo to support the Turkish Olive Branch Operation against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

According to Turkish media, special operations units from Bornova Brigade in Turkey’s Izmir province have been already transported to a military airport and are ready to be deployed to Afrin.

The deployment comes days after the Syrian media claimed that government-linked militias from National Defense Forces were about to enter Afrin to support the YPG units.

Late January, Turkey has launched the Olive Branch operation, aimed at pushing the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) from the area. The Turkish troops, supported by several factions of the Free Syrian Army, have faced stubborn resistance of the YPG units and failed to achieve substantial progress.