WHITE HELMETS PREPARE FALSE CHEMICAL ATTACKS IN EASTERN GHOUTA

/ 2 hours ago February 20, 2018

1-White-Helmets-OPCW-fake

The White Helmets were preparing to stage a provocation, involving the use of chemical weapons in Idlib in order to blame the government for the attack on civilians..

According to local residents, on the afternoon of February 12, the HTS terrorists delivered more than 20 bottles of chlorine and personal protective equipment on three cars.

The false flag attack aims at provoking the international community into pressing on the Syrian government to halt the wide-scale offensive launched a few days ago to liberate the years-long militant-held Eastern Ghouta.

Also the reports say three trucks loaded with chlorine (often used for false-flag chemical weapons attacks by rebel groups) have entered militant-held areas of Idlib province from Turkey.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s