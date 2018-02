The Syrian government forces have not yet entered the Afrin region, despite previous reports by members of the National Defense Forces (NDF) via social media.

SAA units are dislocated at the towns of Al Zahraa and Nubl near the Afrin; however, they have not received orders to enter.

The only forces to enter Afrin from the government territories were members of the YPG from the Sheikh Maqsoud District of Aleppo city.