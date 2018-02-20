MILITANTS GO ON ASSASSINATION AND ABDUCTION SPREE IN DARAA

/ 5 hours ago February 20, 2018

As a series of abductions and assassination hits the Daraa province in southern Syria, the locals blame armed opposition groups for spread of chaos in the area.

In recent weeks several people have been abducted throughout Daraa, including Tel Shahab, Al-Yadoudiya, Kharab Al-Shahm, Al-Ajami and other areas. In some cases the abductors have demanded ransom, while in others the victims were killed and their bodies thrown away by roadside.

Among the victims was Muhammad Nours, an employee of the opposition-controlled local council of Idlib city. The council has issued a statement calling the opposition faction active in the area to look into the matter.

In another case, a Toyota Hilux, commonly used by the militants, has blocked the road in front of two local civilians on the road between Al-Ajami and Zizoun villages. The bodies of the abductes were later found on a road near the. Al-Mzayrab village.

The locals blame the militants for the situation, accusing them of low discipline and arbitrary violations against the civilians.

