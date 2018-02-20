HTS ON HIGH ALERT AFTER TWO GROUP’S RIVALS MERGE IN NORHERN SYRIA

/ 8 mins ago February 20, 2018

00

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants have been put on high alert after two of its rivals, Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki and Ahrar al-Sham, announced their merger under the name of Jabhat Tahrir Souria (Syria Liberation Front).

According to local sources, HTS fighters have flocked to Idlib after Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki militants began preparations on the checkpoints and command centres.

The sources added that the local citizens fear that clashes betweetn HTS and the new group will erupt soon.

The merger of Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki and Ahrar al-Sham, announced on Sunday, February 18th, has brought together two of the most powerful groups in Northern Syria. It was preceded by prolonged clashes between HTS and Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki in Aleppo province,

 

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s