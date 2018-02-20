HTS ON HIGH ALERT AFTER TWO GROUP’S RIVALS MERGE IN NORHERN SYRIA

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants have been put on high alert after two of its rivals, Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki and Ahrar al-Sham, announced their merger under the name of Jabhat Tahrir Souria (Syria Liberation Front).

According to local sources, HTS fighters have flocked to Idlib after Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki militants began preparations on the checkpoints and command centres.

The sources added that the local citizens fear that clashes betweetn HTS and the new group will erupt soon.

The merger of Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki and Ahrar al-Sham, announced on Sunday, February 18th, has brought together two of the most powerful groups in Northern Syria. It was preceded by prolonged clashes between HTS and Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki in Aleppo province,