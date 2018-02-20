FOOTAGE: US HELICOPTER TAKES ISIS TERRORISTS TO NEW MILITARY BASE IN HASAKAH

Bystanders have filmed the Sikorsky S-92 chopper in Hasakah city after evacuation of ISIS terrorists.

The US has reportedly carried out several heliborne operations in ISIS-held Tuwaymin village of Hasakah province.

According to the source, at least 4 ISIS terrorists including a security commander were evacuated.

The footage was filmed near the new US base located in al-Liliyah neighborhood of Hasakah city. A building of the military facility until quite recently used to be Hasakah Central Prison.

The same chopper was spotted over Raqqa city in July, 2017.

Also an identical S-92 was photographed in the northern Syrian border town of Kobani on March, 2017.

Rojava Asayish with a helicopter, Kobani Canton pic.twitter.com/M4x4D46tmn — baco (@Baco_UK) March 16, 2017

The S-92 helicopters are used by the US State Department, CIA or another US agency. US Special Operations Command could also be contracting the helos for their unique needs, although they have plenty of other vertical-lift assets in the region at their disposal.

In this regard, it should be noted that SMM Syria has repeatedly stated that the US evacuates ISIS terrorists in Syria:

