ERDOGAN: TURKISH TROOPS ARE ABOUT TO ENCIRCLE AFRIN CITY

The Turkish Army units will fully encircle Afrin city “in the coming few days”, Turkish President Rejep Erdogan claimed on Tuesday, February 20th.

Speaking at the meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party, Erdogan said that the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which are currently in control of Afrin city and the ajacent area, “will no longer have the opportunity to negotiate”.

This statement came after the local media reported that the Syrian government had struck a deal with YPG and agreed to enter Afrin.

However, the Syrian troops are yet to enter the area despite the reports about National Defense Forces being deployed to Afrin.

Afrin has become the latest flashpoint in the Syrian conflict after the launch of the Turkish operation Olive Branch, which is seeking to push the YPG from Afrin. Four weeks after the beginning of the operation, the Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army factions have failed to achieve substantial progress due to a stubborn resistance of the YPG units.