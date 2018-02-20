CAR BOMB DEFUSED IN HASAKAH

The Kurdish Asayish security forces managed to defuse a car bomb in the city of Hasakah in northern Syria.

The car, that was parked near one of the city’s restaurants, caused suspicion among the locals, who informed the security forces. The Asayish officers who responded to the call have inspected the car and discovered an IED (improvised explosive device), that was immediately defused.

It is unclear who has planted the IED as there are no military objects or checkpoint near the place where the car was parked.

The city of Hasakah, that is predominately controlled by the Kurdish forces, enjoys relative security with the exception of rare terror attacks by ISIS militants.

