16 REFUGEES KILLED IN COALITION AIRSTRIKE IN DEIR EZZOR

/ 4 hours ago February 20, 2018

00

16 people died as a result of an airstrike carried out by the US-led international coalition in Hajin town in Deir Ezzor province. All of the victims were refugees from Al-Muhasab area.

According to local sources, the coalition jets have struck the town more than four times, killing and injuring local citizens, most of them being women and children.

The injured had to be evacuated to Al-Hasakah, more than 200 kilometres from Hajin, because the local hospital had been previously destroyed by the coalition, effectively denying the locals access to medical treatment.

