SOURCE: SAA IS ABOUT TO ENTER AFRIN “IN A FEW HOURS”

The Syrian troops are preparing to enter Afrin after reaching a deal with the Kurdish People’s Protection Forces (YPG), which control the area situated near the Syrian-Turkish border in the Aleppo province.

According to the official Syrian television, the troops will enter Afrin “in a few hours” with the goal to “support the local citizens in ther struggle against the agression by the Turksih regime forces”.

The deal has been also confirmed by the Kurdish media.

Previously, a media advisor of YPG in Afrin Rizan Hado called for the Syrian troops to enter Afrin and deploy aerial defense units there to limit the actions of the Turkish Air Force. He added that the Syrian army may deploy its troops wherever it wants, stressing that the YPG only wants to protect Syria’s territorial integrity.

Afrin has become the latest flashpoint in the Syrian conflict after the launch of the Turkish operation Olive Branch, which is seeking to push the YPG from Afrin. Four weeks after the beginning of the operation, the Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army factions have failed to achieve substantial progress due to a stubborn resistance of the YPG units.