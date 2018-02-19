ELECTRICITY RETURNS TO NORTHERN HOMS AFTER A NEW DEAL

/ 1 hour ago February 19, 2018

00

The Syrian government has convinced the opposition to strike an agreement on restoring the power lines in Northern Homs.

According to Muslah Al-Hassan, head of Electricity Department in Northern Homs, restoring the Jandar – Hama power line will bring back electricity to Rastan, Telbisa, Teir Maala, Al-Ghantu and Dar Al-Kabira, which have been lacking electricity for three years.

The agreement between the Syrian authorities and the opposition guarantees that the government workers will be able to safely enter the area to make necessary repairs.

