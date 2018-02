On Sunday night two big Syrian rebel groups have officially merged ranks into a single unit. New unit was named Jabhat Tahrir Souriya.

Command staff of Jabhat Tahrir Souriya is the following:

General Commander – Hassan Soufan.

Deputy General Commander – Tawfik Shehab al-Din.

Chief of the Political Bureau – Hussam Atrash.

Military Commander – Captain Khalid Abu al-Yaman.

The new group has sworn to fight the Syrian Army and any rival rebel faction that opposes it.