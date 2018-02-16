OPPOSITION URGES TURKEY TO CREATE OBSERVATION POINTS IN HOMS PROVINCE

The so-called opposition negotiation committee in Homs province urged Turkey to establish observation points in northern regions of the province in the framework of de-escalation zones agreement.

The statement, published by the committee, praised Turkey’s efforts, stressing that Ankara was “among those who did the most to protect the interests and rights of Syrians”.

This plea was issued after Russia reportedly informed the opposition groups active in the province that they should begin negotiations with the government forces.

Turkey has already established at least five observation points in Idlib province. On Thursday, February 15th, a large Turkish military convoy crossed the border with Syria and headed to al-Sarman village, where a sixth point is supposed to be created.

By setting up observation points in the area, Turkey facilitates reconnaissance and movement for its troops participating in the Olive Branch operation against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin region in Aleppo province. However, since the launch of Olive Branch on January, 20th, the Turkish troops supported by several Free Syrian Army factions have achieved little progress due to a stubborn resistance of the Kurdish fighters.