IDLIB EXCLUDED FROM UN CEASEFIRE PLAN

/ 6 hours ago February 16, 2018

00.jpg

The Idlib province was excluded from an immediate ceasefire plan, developed by Kuwait and Sweden for the United Nations Security Council.

The draft of the document states that the ceasefire will not include ISIS and Al-Qaeda terror groups, allowing the Syrian Army to continue offensive operations against terrorists in Idlib.

According to the document, the ceasefire should enter into force 72 hours after the plan is approved by the Security council. Urgent humanitarian help must be provided to civilians in 48 hours and all parties of the conflict are encouraged to lift the siege on all encircled areas. The ceasefire is scheduled to last for a month.

Is is supposed that the Security Council will vote on the plan next week.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s