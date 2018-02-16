IDLIB EXCLUDED FROM UN CEASEFIRE PLAN

The Idlib province was excluded from an immediate ceasefire plan, developed by Kuwait and Sweden for the United Nations Security Council.

The draft of the document states that the ceasefire will not include ISIS and Al-Qaeda terror groups, allowing the Syrian Army to continue offensive operations against terrorists in Idlib.

According to the document, the ceasefire should enter into force 72 hours after the plan is approved by the Security council. Urgent humanitarian help must be provided to civilians in 48 hours and all parties of the conflict are encouraged to lift the siege on all encircled areas. The ceasefire is scheduled to last for a month.

Is is supposed that the Security Council will vote on the plan next week.