HTS ACCUSES RIVAL GROUP OF ASSASSINATING ITS LOCAL COORDINATOR

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group has accused Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki of assassinating its local administrator in west Aleppo.

According to HTS claims, Abu Ayman Al-Masri, education supervisor in the group’s department that deals with foreign fighters, was killed and his wife wounded at a Nour al-Din al-Zanki checkpoint near Al-Hawta village.

However, Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki denied this claim. The group’s representative Muhammad Nour confirmed, that Al-Masri had been living in the group’s area of influence and was well known among the group members, indicating that the incident was not intentional and happened “by mistake”.

Yesterday, February 15th, the citizens of Aleppo province voiced concern over the possible outbreak of infighting between the armed groups in the area, demanding them to respect neutral status of local settlements and to regulate any conflicts in Sharia court.