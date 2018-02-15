TILLERSON: WE NEED MORE COOPERATION WITH TURKEY ON SYRIA

As relations between the US and Turkey get down to a critical level, Washington hopes to improve cooperation with Ankara on Syria.

The United States want to minimize threats against Turkey and continue the fight against the Islamic State, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Feb. 14.

“We hope to have talks about how we can work cooperatively to lessen those threats to Turkey but ultimately achieve the objective in Syria,” Tillerson said at a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman, Jordan.

Notably, he made this statement in one of the United States’ ally-countries in the Middle East, calling Ankara “an important NATO ally and partner in the region.” After that Tillerson starts his two-day visit to Ankara on Feb.15, getting ready to discuss a number of issues, including sensitive political solution in Syria and supporting different sides of conflict there.

He said that “with respect to my meetings in Ankara, Turkey is still an important NATO ally of the United States … We need to find a way to continue to work in the same direction. We are committed to the same outcomes in Syria.”