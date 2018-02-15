SYRIAN GOVERNMENT READY TO RESTORE TRADE WITH IRAQ VIA ABU KAMAL BORDER CROSSING

The Syrian government has prepared everything necessary to bring Abu Kamal crossing on the border with Iraq back to action and is awaiting the Iraqi authorities.

Accroding to Naji al-Numeir, head of Immigration and Pasports Department, the border crossing, located in Deir Ezzor province, has been completely restored and is now ready to begin its work. This was additionally confirmed by Deir Ezzor Governor Muhammad Ibrahim, who said that the Abu Kamal border crossing is already operational.

These statements come a week after Syrian Internal Minister Muhammad al-Shaar visited Iraq to discuss resumption of trade between Syria and Iraq.

Abu Kamal has long been under under ISIS control, until the Syrian forces and popular militias supported by the Russian Air Force managed to liberate the city last November.