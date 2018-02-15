REBELS STRIKE MHARDEH POWER PLANT IN HAMA PROVINCE

According to a local source, the rebels scored several rocket attack on the Mhardeh Power Plant from their positions in Al Lataminah and Kafr Zita.

As a result of this attack, the Mhardeh Power Plant was badly damaged, leaving millions of Syrians without power along the coast.

In particular, the Mhardeh Power Plant provides electricity to millions of Syrians living in the densely populated provinces of Hama, Tartous and Latakia.

Repair units have been unable to reach the Mhardeh Power Plant because of the ongoing rocket strikes.