MOSCOW, ASTANA DISCUSS NEW ROUND OF PEACE TALKS ON SYRIA

/ 2 hours ago February 15, 2018

Ambassadors of Russia and Kazakhstan have discussed the preparations for the start of a new round of peace talks on Syria in Astana city.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Russia, Imanghali Tasmaghambetov, discussed with Russia’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Alexey Borodavkin, preparations for the 9th round of Astana meeting on Syria which is to follow the meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey.

Astana has already hosted eight meetings on Syria, the last was held on Dec. 21-22, 2017. All the meetings’ communiques stressed the need for saving Syria’s unity and sovereignty, sticking together in fighting against terrorism, cessation of hostilities in the de-escalation zones and emphasizing a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis.

