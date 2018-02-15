LOCALS PROTEST AGAINST INFIGHTING AMONG OPPOSITION GROUPS IN WEST ALEPPO

The citizens of Kafr Taal, a village in South Aleppo, demanded the armed opposition groups active in the area to respect neutral status of the village, fearing that it could become a battleground.

The statement, piblished on social media and signed by the villagers and the elders, warns the militants from starting the fight in the village and demends them to regulate any conflicts in Sharia court.

“The village of Kafr Taal in by no means a side [of conflict] and is not a battleground,” reads the statement.

The locals have also appealed to other settlements in the area, advicing them to refrain from any infighting and to make every possible effort to prevent it.

The location of Kafr Taal is contested by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group and its former ally, Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki. In recent month, the two groups have exchanged fire in sporadic clashes near the village, raising fear among the locals.