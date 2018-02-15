DE MISTURA: DE-ESCALATION IN SYRIA NEEDED BADLY

/ 7 hours ago February 15, 2018

00

The UN special envoy for Syria said Syria needs de-escalation of violence as soon as possible.

“This is as violent and worrying and dangerous a moment as any that I have seen in my time as special envoy,” Staffan de Mistura said addressing to the Security Council on Wednesday.

“I strongly reiterate the appeal of the (UN) secretary-general to all concerned in Syria and the region and beyond to de-escalate immediately and unconditionally, and urge all stakeholders to use their influence to help reduce violence,” Staffan de Mistura stressed.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s