DE MISTURA: DE-ESCALATION IN SYRIA NEEDED BADLY

The UN special envoy for Syria said Syria needs de-escalation of violence as soon as possible.

“This is as violent and worrying and dangerous a moment as any that I have seen in my time as special envoy,” Staffan de Mistura said addressing to the Security Council on Wednesday.

“I strongly reiterate the appeal of the (UN) secretary-general to all concerned in Syria and the region and beyond to de-escalate immediately and unconditionally, and urge all stakeholders to use their influence to help reduce violence,” Staffan de Mistura stressed.