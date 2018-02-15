ANALYST: WASHINGTON USE CHEMICAL ATTACKS AS EXCUSE TO STAY IN SYRIA

/ 4 hours ago February 15, 2018

76ujey5rn

A member of the United National Antiwar Coalition considers the United States use a chemical attacks issue to justify their refuse to withdraw from Syria.

“The United States policy is regime change in Syria and it has used terrorists to carry out this policy. They say ISIS (Daesh) was defeated in Syria so what role does the United States have to play there anymore? The United States never has had a right to be in Syria, they were not invited into Syria, it is a sovereign nation and they have no right to be attacking Syrian forces or anybody else in that country,” he said.

Though the Syrian government passed its stockpiles of chemical weapons in 2014 to the UN joint mission and OPCW which oversaw the destruction of the weaponry, Washington keeps on accusing Damascus in using toxic gas against the population.

 

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s