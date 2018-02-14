UN HUMANITARIAN CONVOY PREPARES TO ENTER EASTERN GHOUTA

A UN convoy, carrying humanitarian aid, is supposed to enter Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb held by the opposition armed groups.

According to local sources, a truck with food and medical supplies has already arrived to the area and is currently waiting at the Baghdad bridge on Damascus-Homs highway.

The humanitarian aid is supposed the situation in Eastern Ghouta, which has been recently characterized as “critical” by the United Nations. Some 400 thousand civilians reportedly remain in the district, controlled by the opposition armed groups, including a powerful islamist faction Jaysh al-Islam.