TURKISH OPPOSITION URGES ANKARA SHUT US MILITARY BASES

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said Turkey should shut down all US military bases on its territory if Washington continues to support the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

“If America does not develop a process in line with our wishes and continues to support terrorist organizations, [the İncirlik airbase] might be shut down, along with the one in Malatya’s Kürecik,” Kılıçdaroğlu stressed.

Obviously, this statement is caused by Washington’s foreign policy in the Middle East as it is aimed at achieving its own goals and ignoring all its allies’ interests. Particularly, his comments came after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Feb. 13 that Turkey’s military operation “Olive Branch” is undermining the US-led anti-terrorist coalition’s fighting against ISIS.

“Turkey should react strongly [to U.S. support to the YPG]. The PYD and the YPG are terrorist organizations and you cannot arm them. You cannot deploy them on my borders. If you do that Turkey will sever all ties that have been formed with America,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, adding that the Afrin operation is necessary for “the survival of Turkish state.”

The CHP leader also said Ankara should strongly react the the US support to PYD and YPG, which Turkey considers to be terrorist organizations. He added that Turkey should pursue talks with the Syrian government and Bashar Assad directly to address problems emanating from across the border.