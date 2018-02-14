TURKISH MILITARY DELEGATION MAKES RECONNAISSANCE TRIP TO MAARRAT AL-NUMAN

A group of Turkish military has been spotted inspecting Maarrat al-Numan city in Idlib province days after five observation points were established by the Turkish army in the area.

According to local sources, five Turkish military vehicles traveled to Al-Ghadfa village, reaching Al-Sarman silo at the outskirts of Maarrat al-Numan. The sources added that the Turkish troops were accompanied by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants.

Previously the Turkish military have established five observation points, including one in Tell Touqan and another in Al-Eiss. It is supposed that creation of several other observation points as far as in South Idlib and North Hama is currently in the planning stage.

Last week, appearance of Turkish soldiers on the Damascus-Aleppo international highway near Saraqib town in east Idlib raised speculations about Turkey’s intent to create another observation point in Taftanaz airport near Foua and Kefraya villages.

Such reconnaissance missions of the Turkish military have been occurring rather frequently in the past few days after the Turkish army established an observation point in the area of Al-Eiss in south Aleppo.