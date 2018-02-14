MACRON: NO EVIDENCE OF CHEMICAL WEAPONS USE BY SYRIAN GOVERNMENT

February 14, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that the French intelligence does not possess any evidences the involvement of the government forces in the use of chemical weapons.

However, Macron threatened to carry out air strikes against the Syrian government if the allegations of the use of chemical weapons turned out to be true.

By declaring that the Syrian government is not responsible for chemical attacks, Macron contradicted French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who has previously accused Damascus of using chemicals against opposition armed groups.

 

