INTERNATIONAL COALITION STRUGGLES TO DECIDE FATE OF DETAINED ISIS TERRORISTS

The US-led international coalition failed to agree on a unified approach to decide the fate of the foreign fighters, including ISIS terrorists, detained in Syria and Iraq.

The meeting of Defense Ministers of the coalition, held in Roma on Tuesday, February 13th, has ended without reaching a final decision on the issue.

At the same time, the participants agreed that the detained foreign militants could become a serious threat if they manage to escape justice.

Although the suggestion to deport militants to the country of origin was discussed at the meeting, it was rejected by the Western states.

Head of US Department of Defense Jim Mattis expressed hope that US allies would take a bigger responsibility for dealing with the detained militants.

It is believed that Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the main US ally on the ground in Syria, have hundreds of ISIS militants in detainment.