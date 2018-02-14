160 CIVILIANS INJURED BY OPPOSITION SHELLING IN DAMASCUS ALREADY IN 2018

February 14, 2018

Since the beginning of the year more than 160 civilians have been injured in opposition shelling of Damascus, according to the data published by a local hospital.

According to Haytham al-Hosseini, head of the Mujtahid hospital in Damascus, sporadic mortar fire resulted in numerous injuries, varying from light to severe.

He added that five people are injured by the opposition shelling every day on average, pointing out that for the last 10 days this number has been as high as 15 people a day.

The shelling violates the de-escalation zones agreement, which includes Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb controlled by the armed opposition groups, islamist Jaysh al-Islam and Faylaq al-Rahman being the power brokers in the area.

