Top commander of “the Free Idlib army” Hamad al Shayesh was killed by unknown gunmen in Hazano town in northern Idlib countryside, the sources says.

Eyewitnesses reported that the high-ranking FSA commander Hamad al Shaish has been assassinated by masked gunmen which opened fire on his vehicle at the outskirts of Hazano town on February 12.

Hamad al Shaish was a top commander of “Desert Hawks” Brigade belonging to the FSA-affiliated “Free Idlib Army” rebel group operating in Idlib region.