HTS PREPARES CHLORINE ATTACK PROVOCATION IN IDLIB

Our source reports that a civilian from Idlib province has informed the Russian military that Hayat Tahrir al Sham prepares a provocation.

The Russian center for Reconciliation later stated that HTS terrorists and White Helmets were preparing to stage a provocation involving chemical weapons’ use in Syria’s Idlib province.

The eyewitness said the HTS militants had brought over twenty chlorine gas containers to Seraqib city of Idlib province.

“Also, according to the source, the local branch of the so-called ‘White Helmets’ conducted rehearsals of ‘providing the first aid’ in individual means of protection to allegedly ‘affected local residents’ from poisoning,” the Center said.

The event was filmed by TV correspondents, who had CNN channel logo on their microphone and were commenting on the White Helmets.

The possible purpose of provocation is to blame the official Damascus for using chemical weapons against the population again. The Center for Reconciliation stressed that the received information was of serious concern.