FSA FACTIONS REACH A DEAL WITH ISIS IN SOUTHERN IDLIB

Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions active in south Idlib have reached a deal with ISIS, enabling the members of the terror group to lay down their arms and surrender.

According to opposition sources, some 350 ISIS members have already surrendered to the FSA militants. After the surrender took place, the militants entered Al-Khuwain village, previously captured by the terrorists.

It should be noted that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group has also participated in the deal, siding with the FSA factions.

The FSA hurried to declare Idlib province “free of ISIS” despite the presence of those ISIS members who ignored the agreement in the area.

ISIS media channels remain silent on the issue.

Hundreds of ISIS members arrived to Idlib after the deal with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces enabled more than 4000 fighters to leave the city of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor province.