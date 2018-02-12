ISIS GAINS CONTROL OVER AL KHUWAIN VILLAGE

/ 5 hours ago February 12, 2018

1571160701876

ISIS has taken control over al-Khuwain al-Kabir village in southeastern Idlib countryside following the clashes with the FSA units on February 12, 2018. 

The IS militants have advanced toward the rebels’ positions inside of Ard az Zarzur village located one kilometer north of Al-Khuwain al-Kabir with the fierce fighting continuing in the region since today’s morning.

According to the FSA reports, the opposition units have managed to captured a group of IS militants on the al Khuwain axis during their attempt to reach the village’s outskirts.

