FORMER AL QAEDA LEADER IN SYRIA WELCOMES ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES

Using his Twitter account, Saleh Al Hamwi welcomed the Israeli airstrikes and called for more attacks on the Syrian military in the future.

“We welcome any Israeli aerial or naval bombardment against the [Syrian] regime and Iran in Syria. We urge them to do more. And we say to Israel: Your silence over Iran’s intervention in Syria will turn against you. It’s inevitable. Act with haste to uproot them,” Saleh Al Hamwi wrote on Twitter.

Al Hamwi is a staunch opponent of the Syrian government and founding member of the once Al-Qaeda linked Hayt Tahrir Al Sham.