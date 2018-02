Turkish military advisers have trained at least 500 members of the Free Syrian Army to take part in military operation Olive Branch in the North of Syria against the Kurdish armed units.

The so-called Hamza Division led by a Turkmen commander Seyf Ebubekir is to be send to Afrin canton in the North of Syria to fight against the Kurdish forces.

According to our sources, the FSA militants have a number of pick-up trucks with mounted machine-guns and at least 30 ATGMs with 3 rounds each.