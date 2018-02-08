SAA LIBERATES 29 VILLAGES IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS IN HAMA

The Syrian troops have liberated 29 villages in east Hama, effectively destroying ISIS defenses in the area.

Among the liberated villages are Jib Al-Sakr, Al-Hanin, Al-Khatabia, Abu Mallaha, Jib al-Hatna, al-Qanater, Jadida, Abu Jabaya, Marami Beni Halal, Umm Zhaymek, Al-Bayda, Fida, Mutawasatia, Uqla, Mushayrafa, Mksr Al-Sharqi, Abu Al-Qana and other settlements.

Previously the government forces have liberated the villages of Al-Dhabiya, Al-Nakroush, Talal al-Junubi, Rajm al-Abil al-Sharqi and Rajm al-Abil al-Gharbi after having successfully penetrated ISIS defenses in the area.

The sweeping offensive of the Syrian army kicked off after several units had been relocated to Hama from Idlib province. The advances were facilitated by sporadic clashes between ISIS and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.