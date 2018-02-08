OVER 100 SYRIAN SOLDIERS KILLED BY US AIRSTRIKES IN DEIR EZZOR

More than 100 fighters of SAA and allied forces have been killed in retaliatory airstrikes carried out by US-led coalition warplanes in Deir Ezzor province.

US military officials say ‘defensive’ retaliation strikes carried out by Coalition have killed at least 100 Syrian pro-government fighters in the province of Deir Ezzor.

Pentagon claims that anti-ISIS coalition forces repelled a large-scale Syrian Army attack where over 500 fighters were involved – backed by artillery and tanks – on Wednesday night against positions of Washington’s Kurdish allies at oilfields near the town of Khasham on the Eastern bank of the Euphrates River.