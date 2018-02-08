FAYLAQ AL-SHAM COMMANDER DEPOSED AMID CONFLICT IN GROUP’S LEADERSHIP

Faylaq al-Sham commander Yasser Abdelrahim has been dismissed from his position after a conflict broke out among the leadership of the group.

A few hours before the deposition Abdelrahim survived an assassination attempt. Unknown attackers attempted to kill him in the village of Hiwar Kilis north of Aleppo. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Faylaq al-Sham has published a statement, saying that Abdelrahim has been replaced by Khaldoun Mdour (Abu Jamil), who effectively became the commander of “northern Aleppo sector”. The statement has not mentioned the assassination attempt and gave no explanation for the dismissal of Abdelrahim.

As local sources pointed out, the dismissal could be connected with the accusations concerning the role of Abdelrahim in returning the body of the Russian pilot, whose jet crashed in Idlib province, to the Russian authorities via Turkey.

