TURKISH TROOPS SPOTTED INSPECTING DAMASCUS-ALEPPO HIGHWAY

A group of Turkish soldiers has been doing reconnaissance of the Damascus-Aleppo international highway on Wednesday, February 7th.

According to local sources, the Turkish military inspected several points along the highway and entered Saraqib town in east Idlib.

It is speculated that the Turkish military intend to create another observation point in Taftanaz airport near Foua and Kefraya villages.

Such reconnaissance missions of the Turkish military have been occurring rather frequently in the past few days after the Turkish army established an observation point in the area of Al-Eiss in south Aleppo, the sources added.

Turkey’s action received a hostile response from local armed groups. At least one soldier was killed and five other injured when the observation point came under mortar fire.