TENSIONS RISE BETWEEN SDF AND LOCALS IN DEIR EZZOR

/ 8 hours ago February 7, 2018

Death of an elderly man raised tension between the citizens of Shuhayl town and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir Ezzor province.

According to local sources, a citizen of Shuhayl Haj Awad al-Hammoud has been killed by an SDF fighter, which caused outrage among the locals. In response, the citizens of the village have kidnapped nine members of the SDF, demanding to give them the murderer in exchange for the release of the abducted SDF members.

The SDF spokeswoman, Laylo al-Abdullah, denied there are any tensions between SDF and the citizens of Deir Ezzor, claiming that the locals are co-operating with the Kurdish-dominated forces.

“There is no conflict or tension with the [local] tribes, on the contrary, the locals are happy with our presence,” she said.

