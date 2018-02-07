ISRAEL HITS RESEARCH CENTER NEAR DAMASCUS

/ 8 hours ago February 7, 2018

wert4

Israeli missiles have targeted a research center in the town of Jamraya to the North of Damascus city.

Syrian state media said that Syrian air defenses had responded to what it described as a new Israeli aggression in the countryside around Damascus city.

According to reports on social media, three explosions were heard in the Damascus area.

This is not the first report of Israeli strikes on a research facility in Jamraya. Second time in three months Israel targeted scientific military facility near Damascus.

1.5795464.184416085

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s