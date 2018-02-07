ISRAEL HITS RESEARCH CENTER NEAR DAMASCUS

Israeli missiles have targeted a research center in the town of Jamraya to the North of Damascus city.

Syrian state media said that Syrian air defenses had responded to what it described as a new Israeli aggression in the countryside around Damascus city.

According to reports on social media, three explosions were heard in the Damascus area.

This is not the first report of Israeli strikes on a research facility in Jamraya. Second time in three months Israel targeted scientific military facility near Damascus.