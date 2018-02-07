ISIS CRUCIFIES SEVERAL PEOPLE IN DAMASCUS SUBURB

ISIS terrorist have executed several civilians in Yarmok camp near the Syrian capital, Damascus.

According to local sources, the execution tool place on Tuesday, February 6th, when two people were crucified near al-Arouba checkpoint. Two days earlier, another two people were executed in the same area near the Filastin mousque.

The sources added that the victims were accused of smuggling construction goods to the nearby village of Yalda south of Damascus.

ISIS-affiliated media channels have not reported on the incident yet.

The execution marks another outburst of violence against local citizens on behalf of ISIS. In recent months, the terrorists have executed numerous people under the accusations of co-operating with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) or the government forces, blasphemy and adultery.

