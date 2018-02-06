UN CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE IN SYRIA

All parties to the Syrian conflict must immediately cease hostilities for a minimum period of a month, says the official statement released by the United Nations on Tuesday, February 6th.

It is supposed that during this time civilians must be provided with humanitarian aid and persons with critical health conditions must be evacuated to safety.

The statement described the situation in Syria as “critical” and warned about its possible deterioration in the areas, controlled by the Syrian opposition.

“The UN team in Syria warns about disastrous consequences that may further aggravate the humanitarian crisis in several areas of the country,” reads the statement.