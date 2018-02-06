TURKISH SOLDIER KILLED IN IDLIB PROVINCE

A Turkish soldier was killed and another five wounded in an attack on the observation point that is currently under construction in Idlib province.

According to the Turkish state television, the casualties were sustained during “a terror attack on the observation point”, which was targeted by mortar fire. In addition to the Turkish military, one civilian was injured in the incident.

Although Turkey has not directly specified who was behind the attack, it was likely referring to the Kurdish People’s Defense Units (YPG), which are considered a branch of Kurdistan Workers’ Party and a terror group by the Turkish authorities.

On Monday, February 5th, a large Turkish convoy entered Idlib heading to Al-Eiss town in south Aleppo to establish an observation point in accordance with the de-escalation zones agreement. This was the second attempt to reach Al-Eiss by the Turkish troops. The previos time the convoy was forced to return to Turkey after in came under fire from the Syrian forces. It was also targeter by a car bomb on the way back.

