SAA LIBERATES ANOTHER FIVE VILLAGES IN EAST HAMA

/ 9 hours ago February 6, 2018

00.jpg

The Syrian troop supported by popular militias continued their offensive in east Hama, expelling ISIS from five villages in the region.

According to military sources, the villages of Al-Dhabiya, Al-Nakroush, Talal al-Junubi, Rajm al-Abil al-Sharqi and Rajm al-Abil al-Gharbi were liberated by the government forces after heavy clashes with ISIS militants.

By capturing these villages, the Syrian troops broke ISIS defenses and penetrated the area hold by the terror group.

Previously the SAA units liberated the villages of Maasran, Boyoud Safaf and Abu al-Khayr in addition to Al-Jadida, Hriza and Samiriya northwest of Abu Khanadiq village.

It was reported that ISIS told civilians remaining in the area under its control to leave their homes and evacuate.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s