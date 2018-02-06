SAA LIBERATES ANOTHER FIVE VILLAGES IN EAST HAMA

The Syrian troop supported by popular militias continued their offensive in east Hama, expelling ISIS from five villages in the region.

According to military sources, the villages of Al-Dhabiya, Al-Nakroush, Talal al-Junubi, Rajm al-Abil al-Sharqi and Rajm al-Abil al-Gharbi were liberated by the government forces after heavy clashes with ISIS militants.

By capturing these villages, the Syrian troops broke ISIS defenses and penetrated the area hold by the terror group.

Previously the SAA units liberated the villages of Maasran, Boyoud Safaf and Abu al-Khayr in addition to Al-Jadida, Hriza and Samiriya northwest of Abu Khanadiq village.

It was reported that ISIS told civilians remaining in the area under its control to leave their homes and evacuate.