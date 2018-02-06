IRAN READY TO PARTICIPATE IN SYRIA’S RECONSTRUCTION

Iran is ready to join other countries it the efforts to rebuild destroyed Syrian infrastructure, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told to the Iran state television.

He confirmed that at the moment there is a good chance for Syria’s reconstruction to be conducted by joined efforts of foreign powers.

Zarif added that the Russian presence in Syria does not discourage Iran from taking part in the reconstruction.

“Iran and Russia may complement each other in the reconstruction of Syria, they do not have to compete here. Every state has a chance [to participate],” Zarif stated, stressing that Iran is also making steps to rebuild Iraq.