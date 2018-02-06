FSA OFFENSIVE AGAINST ISIS ENDS UNDER ISRAELI ORDERS

In Daraa, Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions have suspended the offensive against Jaysh Khaled bin al-Walid, a jihadi group affiliated with ISIS.

Military sources in the Syrian opposition confirmed this information without defining whether the attack was paused, rescheduled or ended permanently.

The sources added that the attack was stop under Israeli orders. All participating factions returned to their positions and withdrew heavy weapons from the area.

The initial stage of the offensive, launched on February 1th, was reportedly backed by Israel. Israeli Army used missile systems positioned in the occupied Golan Height to strike the positions of Jaysh Khaled bin al-Walid.

Several local factions announced their participation in the attack, including Ahrar al-Sham, Ahrar al-Ashair, Jaysh al-Thawra, Firqa al-Haq, Mujahidin Houran in addition to some smaller groups.