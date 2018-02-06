AHRAR AL-SHAM CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR TARGETING TIGER FORCES IN LATAKIA

/ 5 hours ago February 6, 2018



Militants of Ahrar al-Sham group claimed that they have targeted a unit of Tiger Forces near the village of Kinsibba, Latakia.

Tiger Forces is a name used to designate the units under command of the SAA Brigadier General Suheil Hassan, nicknamed “The Tiger”. As the elite forces of the SAA, they are considered to be one of the most combat capable units and have been frequently given difficult tasks, including the liberation of Aleppo.


According to the the group’s statement, the militants launched Grad rockets and fired heavy artillery at the position of the unit near the building of the military council of Kinsibba during a meeting.

There is no accurate information on the number of casualties at the moment of the publication of this article. The Syrian Army has not commented on the incident yet.

