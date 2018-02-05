SAA RESUMES OFFENSIVE OPERATIONS IN HARASTA

SAA resumed military operations inside the eastern suburbs of Damascus today, targeting the areas of Harasta and Arbeen that are under control of rebel groups.

According to local sources, intense clashes took place at several directions in east Damascus, including Harasta Orchards.

No gains have been reported thus far.

Meanwhile, in the eastern part of the Eastern Ghouta, the Syrian Army’s 104th Brigade of the Republican Guard launched an attack to capture the farms located near the town of Hawsh Dawahra.