JIHADISTS LEAVE IDLIB TO FIGHT KURDS IN AFRIN

/ 7 hours ago February 5, 2018

00
Militants of two jihadi factions from Idlib province entered Turkey to the Afrin region where Turkish troops are currently fighting the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

According to local sources, both Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanky and Faylaq al-Sham sent their militants to Afrin through Turkish territory. The sources added that two convoys crossed the Syrian-Turkish border near Kafr Lusin village in east Idlib. It was also reported that the militants were accompanied by the fighters from the Free Idlib Army.

None of the groups has officially confirmed their participation in the battle in Afrin.

On January, 20th, the Turkish troops have launched the operation Olive Branch to establish control over the Afrin region. The operation is supported by Turkish-backed armed groups who attack the Kurds on the ground while the Turkish military targets YPG position with air and artillery strikes.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s