JIHADISTS LEAVE IDLIB TO FIGHT KURDS IN AFRIN



Militants of two jihadi factions from Idlib province entered Turkey to the Afrin region where Turkish troops are currently fighting the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

According to local sources, both Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanky and Faylaq al-Sham sent their militants to Afrin through Turkish territory. The sources added that two convoys crossed the Syrian-Turkish border near Kafr Lusin village in east Idlib. It was also reported that the militants were accompanied by the fighters from the Free Idlib Army.

None of the groups has officially confirmed their participation in the battle in Afrin.

On January, 20th, the Turkish troops have launched the operation Olive Branch to establish control over the Afrin region. The operation is supported by Turkish-backed armed groups who attack the Kurds on the ground while the Turkish military targets YPG position with air and artillery strikes.